Barry Man Arrested For Multiple Child Pornography Charges

The Pike County Sherriff’s Department in cooperation with the Illinois State Police and Illinois Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force announced the arrest of a Barry man yesterday on a number of charges.

On Tuesday, the agencies executed a court-authorized search warrant at a residence located in rural Barry. Subsequent to the execution of the search warrant, 28 year old Brandon M. Lord of Barry was arrested for 12 counts of Dissemination of Child Pornography, Unlawful Possession of Child Pornography, Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Lord is accused of possessing and disseminating videos, via an electronic device, of children under the age of thirteen engaged in various sexual acts.

According to Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood, the investigation into Lord’s activities began in May when information was received regarding the possession and dissemination of child pornography. The investigation was forwarded to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department for further investigation. According to Greenwood, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department executed multiple search warrants and were successfully able to identify, locate, and arrest Lord as a result.

Lord remains lodged in the Pike County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bond. Greenwood says the investigation is ongoing.

Pike County Judge Charles H.W. Burch ordered yesterday that Lord refrain from any contact with any person under the age of 18 without adult supervision. Lord is next due in Pike County Court on July 19th.