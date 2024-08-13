Barry Man Arrested For Stabbing Incident

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Saturday evening after a reported stabbing in Barry.

According to a press release from Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched just after 7PM Saturday to a residence in the 1000 block of Mortimer Street in Barry regarding a stabbing incident. It was reported the victim had left the scene and was being transported by a private vehicle to Illini Community Hospital in Pittsfield.

Subsequent to an investigation, law enforcement officials arrested 37-year old Joshua W. Logsdon of Barry for the offenses of aggravated battery and armed violence.

Logsdon was arrested without incident, transported, and remains lodged in the Pike County Jail.

He has been ordered detained by the court after a court hearing Monday morning. A first appearance with counsel is scheduled for this morning.