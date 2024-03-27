Barry Man Arrested In February After Online Child Porn Tip to FBI Sentenced

A Barry man arrested on child pornography charges last month was sentenced to prison time yesterday in Pike County Circuit Court.

33-year old Brandon L. Frame pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of child pornography. 8 other counts of child pornography were dismissed per the plea.

Frame was arrested by members of the Pike County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police on February 15th after a tip was submitted to the FBI alerting law enforcement to Frame’s possession of photographs and videos of children under the age of 13 engaged in various sexual acts.

Pike County Circuit Judge J. Frank McCartney sentenced Frame to 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, ordered him to pay an undisclosed county fine along with fees and costs. Frame was given credit for 41 days served in the Pike County Jail.