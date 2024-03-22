Barry Man Found Guilty of Failure to Register As a Sex Offender After Bench Trial

A Barry man was found guilty of failing to register as a sex offender at a one-day bench trial in Pike County Circuit Court yesterday.

39-year old John R. Campbell, Jr. was found guilty of Class 3 Felony Failure to register as a sex offender after testimony and evidence was presented by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

Campbell was arrested along with his wife 37-year old Amanda Campbell by Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies back in May after Chief Deputy Zack Orr received information that Campbell was residing in a camper at a residence in the 800 block of Front Street in Barry. According to Orr, during the course of the investigation, it was determined that Campbell had been continuing to register as a sex offender in Qunicy but was listing his address as homeless, failing to disclose he was staying in Pike County. When Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived at the Front Street residence, Campbell’s wife Amanda Campbell lied to the officers, telling them that John was not at the residence. Upon further investigation, John Campbell was located hiding in the residence and was taken into custody without incident.

Amanda Campbell (Pike Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Amanda Campbell pleaded guilty to Class 4 felony obstruction of justice on June 13th and was sentenced to 2 years probation and 30 hours of community service.

A sentencing date for John Campbell Jr. has been set for May 21st.