Barry Man Injured in Train vs. Semi Collision in Pike County

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is investigation a tractor trailer vs train collision that took place Wednesday in New Salem township.

According to a press release from Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood, at around 1PM on Wednesday, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Baylis Fire Department, and Pike County EMS responded to a collision between a Norfolk-Southern Railroad train and a semi-tractor trailer carrying feed on 340th Avenue, approximately a half mile south of County Highway 2.

Greenwood says the initial investigation indicates that the semi, driven by 22-year old Blake Pulis of Barry was traveling southbound on 340th Avenue near the railroad tracks. As the semi crossed the tracks, it was struck on the passenger side by a train engine traveling east. The semi and train came to a stop approximately 500 yards east of the initial point of contact. Pulis was ejected from the truck upon impact.

Pulis was airlifted from the scene by an Air Evac helicopter to an area hospital. His current status is unknown.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office and the Norfolk-Southern Railroad Police.