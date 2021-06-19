Barry Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Accident in rural Hadley Township

A Barry man was killed Thursday in a single-vehicle crash in rural Pike County.

Illinois State Police District 20 reports that a white 2007 Ford F-150 was westbound on County Highway 2 in rural Pike County near Hadley Township and for unknown reasons left the roadway at approximately 4:30PM Thursday. The vehicle then hit a farm field entrance culvert embankment and overturned. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

Niebur Funeral Home’s website lists an obituary of a 32 year old Barry man who died Thursday, but did not list a cause of death. The Illinois State Police report lists that a 32 year old male from Barry was the deceased driver of the Ford truck. We are awaiting Illinois State Police or Pike County Coroner’s Office confirmation of the identity of the driver.