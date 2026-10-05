Barry Man Nabbed for Child Sex Material

By Gary Scott on October 5, 2026 at 5:23pm

A Pike County man has been arrested by Pike County deputies and state police for disseminating and having child sexual abuse material.

56-year-old Douglas Hively of Barry was arrested this morning, after a court ordered search warrant was issued for Hively’s home. Electronic devices were seized in the search.

Pike County sheriff David Greenwood says Hively is charged in the warrant with offenses related to the dissemination and possession of child sexual abuse material involving a child under 13 through the use of an electronic device.

The investigation started last month after Greenwood’s department received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Hively remains at the Pike County Jail. He faces another charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.