Barry Man Sentenced For Absconding From Sex Offender Registry in Pike

A Quincy man who attempted to evade law enforcement in Pike County has been sentenced to prison time.

39-year old John R. Campbell, Jr. was sentenced to 4 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on Tuesday in Pike County Circuit Court.

Campbell was found guilty of the charge after a single-day bench trial in front of Pike County Chief Judge J. Frank McCartney on March 21st.

Campbell was arrested by Pike County authorities in May 2023 in the 800 block of Front Street in Barry. According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department investigation presented at trial, Campbell was registering as a sex offender in Quincy, but listing himself as homeless but actually staying in a camper at the Barry address in Pike County. Further, Campbell’s wife, Amanda Campbell is also said to have lied to officers when confronted with the information during the May 2023 arrest.

She pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice in June 2023 and was placed on special condition probation.

John Campbell was also sentenced on Tuesday to serve up to 1 year of mandatory supervised release, and ordered to pay a county fine plus court costs. He was given credit for 128 days served in the Pike County Jail.