Barry Man Sentenced To Over Decade In Prison For Drug Trafficking, Weapons, and Burglary Charges

By Benjamin Cox on May 31, 2024 at 6:21am

A Barry man will serve over a decade in prison on drug charges.

39-year old Christopher D. Wood pleaded guilty to methamphetamine delivery between 15-100 grams on April 16th in Pike County Court. He additionally pleaded guilty to charges of burglary and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The charges stem from incidents in February. Wood had been a Pike County most wanted fugitive on warrants for possession of methamphetamine and burglary in November stemming from incidents in October 2023.

Wood was sentenced to a total of 16 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on the three charges on Tuesday in Pike County Circuit Court. He was also sentenced up to two years of mandatory supervised release, ordered to pay a county fine plus court costs. Wood was given credit for 106 days served in the Pike County Jail.