Barry Man Sentenced to Prison For August Stabbing

A Barry man arrested in August on multiple charges as a result of a stabbing is headed to prison.

37-year old Joshua W. Logsdon of Barry pleaded guilty to aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon on Tuesday.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched at approximately 7PM on August 10th to a residence in the 1000 block of Mortimer Street in Barry regarding a stabbing incident. It was reported the victim had left the scene and was being transported by a private vehicle to Illini Community Hospital in Pittsfield.

After a brief investigation, Logsdon was arrested without incident and has been lodged at the Pike County Jail.

He was sentenced on Tuesday to 4 years in the Illinois Department of Correction, up to 1 year of mandatory supervised release, and ordered to pay a county fine. He was given credit for 53 days served in the Pike County Jail.