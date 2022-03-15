Barry Man Sentenced to Time in IDOC

A Pike County man was sentenced to time in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to drug-related charges last week.

41-year-old James A. Kurtz of Barry was arrested on January 10th during a traffic stop on McCraney Creek Road near State Highway 106 near the Village of Hull.

Substituent to investigation Kurtz, who was on mandatory supervised release from IDOC at the time, was identified as the driver of the vehicle. Kurtz had an outstanding warrant in Pike County, and during the arrest, he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and hypodermic syringes.

Kurtz plead guilty to possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of cannabis by a driver in Pike County Court last Tuesday, March 8th. He was sentenced to serve nine years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by one year of mandatory supervised release.

Kurtz was given credit for 58 days served in the Pike County Jail. He was ordered to pay $3,800 in fines between the two charges plus fees and court costs. Charges of possession of hypodermic needles, driving under the influence of drugs, and a citation for changing lanes without a signal were all dismissed per the plea.