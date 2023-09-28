Barry Woman Pleads Guilty to Child Abuse Charge, Sentenced to Probation

A woman arrested last month in Barry for a complaint of alleged child abuse has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the incident.

27-year old Katie M. Smith pleaded guilty to aggravated battery to a juvenile under the age of 13 on Tuesday in Pike County Circuit Court.

The charge stems from an August 23rd investigation after the Pike County Sheriff’s Department and the Illinois Department of Child & Family Services received a report of child abuse from a local school district. School District employees observed bruising on a child and reported their concerns to DCFS. Smith was arrested without incident on August 28th after an investigation by the Pike County Sheriff’s Department.

Smith was sentenced to 2 years probation, ordered to pay a county fine plus court costs. She was given credit for 30 days served. Smith also received a concurrent sentence on a petition to revoke probation from a January 29th domestic violence incident in which Smith pleaded guilty to battery.