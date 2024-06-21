Barry Woman Pleads Guilty to Multiple Charges in Pike County Court

A Pike County woman is heading to prison after pleading guilty to several charges in court on Tuesday.

53-year old April D. Meyer of Barry pleaded guilty to three counts of violation of an order of protection, forgery, violating a stalking/no contact order, and driving with a revoked or canceled registration.

Meyer had been arrested multiple times by Pike County authorities on the multiple charges between September 2023 and February of this year. She was a Pike County Crime Stoppers most wanted individual in August 2023.

Pike County Judge J. Frank McCartney sentenced Meyer on Tuesday to 4 ½ years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, up to 1 year of mandatory supervised release, order her to pay an undisclosed county fine plus court costs. She was given credit for 132 days served in the Pike County Jail.