Baseball and State Tournament Basketball

By Gary Scott on March 10, 2022 at 6:24am

Yesterday, the IC baseball team lost to Anna Maria College 9-2.

The IC softball team plays Alfred University, and UMass at Dartmouth in Florida today.

The baseball team meets Vassar College.

Both teams are on a swing through Florida.

-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-

The IHSA boys’ state tournament is back in Champaign this weekend.

Action starts today with 1A action pitting Steeleville versus Yorkville Christian at 10 this morning at the State Farm Center. That will be followed by Liberty and Scales Mound.

The 2A action will start at 2:30 with unseeded Taylor Ridge Rockridge against Monticello, followed by Chicago DePaul College Prep and Nashville. Taylor Ridge is the only team not seeded 1st or 2nd in the sub-sectional complexes.

Third place games are at 7 and 8:30 tonight. The title games will be Saturday at 11 and 12:30.

3A and 4A teams will take over tomorrow.