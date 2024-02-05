Basic Computer Classes Sponsored by Jacksonville Library Return Tuesday

The Jacksonville Public Library Adult Services Department is bringing back a popular class for people who may need a little help with technology.

Head Librarian Jake Magnusson says the library is sponsoring two workshops for people wishing to gain basic computer skills: “We are going to start doing computer classes and workshops again over at the Lincoln Land Community College lab. Right now, we’ve got two classes set up for this month that are two sessions each. One of them will be on the 6th and 13th and it will be 20th and 27th for the other one. Basically, it’s kind of an introduction to computer use, some basic kind of programs, and things like that which are pretty basic stuff from 6-8PM. If anybody is interested in that, we’ve got signup sheets because there is limited space. You can given us a call or contact Ali Jones here for more information about what exactly she is going to be covering. There seemed to be some interest in that from the users around here and we decided to try and bring that back, and see where it goes from there.”

To register, call 217-243-5435 extension 235 or email ajones@jaxPL.org. There is no cost to attend.