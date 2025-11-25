Basketball Scores and Schedule

By Gary Scott on November 25, 2025 at 6:29am

New Berlin and Routt Catholic posted wins in the opening night of the Gene Bergschneider Turkey Tournament in New Berlin last night.

Routt won over Lutheran 68-45, and New Berlin stopped North Mac 50-43.

Elsewhere, Liberty thumps Barry Western 75-47 and Pittsfield tripped up Payson 70-48 in the Pittsfield Saukee Tournament, and West Central rolled Rushville Industry 56-41.

In girls action at Waverly, Carrollton slipped past South County 44-40, Auburn beat Triopia 47-36, North Mac beat South Fork 36-30, and Litchfield held off North Greene 41-24. Elsewhere, Brown County downed Beardstown 61-41, and Porta/AC stopped Illini Central 53-36.

Tonight at New Berlin, North Mac opens against Lincolnwood at 5. WEAI will carry the final two games tonight…Porta/AC and Lutheran at 6:30, and the Triopia-New Berlin game to follow. Our pregame begins about 5:45.

Elsewhere, Pleasant Plains meets Monticello, Riverton comes to Beardstown, Auburn plays Litchfield, At Pittsfield..Western plays Mendon Unity and Payson takes on Camp Point, Griggsville Perry plays at Louisiana, and North Greene hosts Carlinville.

In girls action, at Waverly, South Fork plays North Greene for 7th place, North Mac and Litchfield meet in the 5th place game, South County and Triopia square off for 3rd place, and Carrollton and Auburn meet in the title game.

Pittsfield plays Western, and West Central takes on Porta/AC.

And, the Illinois College men’s and women’s basketball teams host Knox tonight, starting at 5:30.