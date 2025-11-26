Basketball Scores-Schedule

By Gary Scott on November 26, 2025 at 6:26am

Last night at New Berlin, North Mac ripped Lincolnwood 61-36. Porta/AC held off Lutheran 48-42, and Triopia fell to New Berlin 45-39.

Elsewhere, Routt thumped Kingsville 76-57, Pleasant Plains dropped a game to Monticello 64-58, Riverton beat Beardstown 40-33, Auburn was stopped by Litchfield 43-40. At Pittsfield..Western beat Mendon Unity 53-43 and Payson lost in overtime to Camp Point 62-60. Calvary rolled West Central 70-56, Griggsville Perry downed Louisiana 54-36, and North Greene was beaten by Carlinville 60-49. Bolingbrook rolled SHG 88-54, Rochester lost to Hillsboro 57-46 and Lincoln beat 57-51.

In girls action, at Waverly, South Fork fought off North Greene 58-52, and Litchfield claimed 5th place over North Mac 35-30. South County and Triopia square off for 3rd place, and Carrollton and Auburn meet in the title game tonight.

Pittsfield dropped Western 48-42, and West Central stopped Porta/AC 63-61 in overtime.

And, the Illinois College men beat Knox 86-71 and women’s basketball team lost to Knox 86-74.

We are back at New Berlin tonight. We will broadcast all three games, starting with Lutheran and Triopia at 5, followed by Lincolnwood and Porta/AC, and ending with New Berlin and Routt. The pregame show on WEAI will be at 4:45.

Tonight at the Saukee tournament, Mendon Unity plays Liberty at 5, followed by Pittsfield plays Camp Point at 6:30.

Auburn is playing Delavan in the Rucks Thanksgiving Tournament. North Greene plays Bunker Hill.