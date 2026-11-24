By Gary Scott on November 24, 2026 at 9:00am

Basketball continues tonight at New Berlin and Pittsfield.

Action at the Gene Bergschneider Tournament at New Berlin opens with Lutheran and Porta at 5.

WEAI will carry the second game…Routt and Triopia at 6:30, with the pregame show at 6:15. We will not carry the final game between West Hancock and Southwestern.

In other basketball, West Central goes to Calvary. North Greene meets Carlinville. At Pittsfield, Western meets Griggsville Perry. Southeast meets Peoria. Auburn plays Delavan. Rochester takes on Hillsboro. Pleasant Plains squares off against Monticello. Glenwood takes on Mahomet Seymour. Beardstown plays Riverton. Springfield is set to play Mount Zion.

In girls action tonight, West Prairie plays Western. Father McGivney plays at Calhoun. Carrollton plays North Mac and Litchfield meets South County at Waverly. Porta and West Central play at AC Central.

BOYS BB

Routt 50 Lutheran 41 New Berlin 59 Lincolnwood 29 West Central 66 Rushville 33

Mendon Unity 66 Western 44 Camp Point 65-Pittsfield 57

Lincoln 66 Dunbar 19 Springfield 61 Danville 37

GIRLS BB

Carrollton 58 South County 32 Triopia 45 N Greene 38 Auburn 90 South Fork 30

Brown County 55 Porta 48 Carlinville 59 Porta 48 Pleasant Plains 38 Camp Point 31