By Gary Scott on November 14, 2023 at 6:20am

The girls’ high school basketball season began last night.

Around the area, Porta/AC downed St Teresa 47-33, North Mac lost to Auburn 60-40, New Berlin/South County stopped Southwestern 34-33, Beardstown held off Rushville Industry 54-33, and GNW was dropped by Staunton 46-14.

The Illinois College men’s basketball team held off Blackburn 63-40 last night.

Tonight, the JHS girls open at home in the west gym against Quincy.