Batchtown Man Heading to Prison on Prostitution & Drug Charges

A rural Calhoun County man arrested on drugs and prostitution charges this past Fall is heading to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

According to online court records, 47 year old Brian P. Rose of Batchtown pled guilty to two counts of possession of methamphetamine and a single count of patronizing a prostitute on January 17th.

The charges against Rose stem from two separate arrests and two separate court-authorized search warrants in August and September of last year. On the evening of August 21, 2022 a deputy with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department executed a traffic stop on the Illinois River Road near Franklin Hill Road about five and a half miles northeast of Batchtown. Subsequent to the stop, officers arrested the driver of the vehicle 50 year old Pamela J. Gorman of Alorton for improper lane usage, driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies also arrested a passenger, 34 year old Erica S. Adams of East St. Louis for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal transportation of alcohol by a passenger, and Rose who was also a passenger. Both women were taken to the Greene County Jail and eventually pled guilty to their own charges in Calhoun County Circuit Court. Both are currently serving time in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Deputies continued to investigate the stop and conducted interviews, eventually securing a court-authorized search warrant on August 24, 2022 at a residence located on Franklin Hill Road in rural Batchtown. Subsequent to the execution of the warrant, Rose was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, soliciting a sexual act, and patronizing a prostitute.

On September 8th, deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on the Illinois River Road near Schleeper Lane in Brussels. Subsequent to an investigation, deputies arrested the driver, 42 year old Amanda A. Koskela of Florissant, Misssouri for possession of methamphetamine, illegal possession of hypodermic syringes, possession of drug paraphernalia, promoting prostitution, driving on a suspended license, illegal transportation of alcohol, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, improper lane usage, and improper lighting of a license plate.

Additionally, deputies also arrested a passenger in the vehicle, 31 year old Melinda D. Powers-Crouch of Florissant, Missouri for a Missouri Department of Corrections no bond parole warrant, unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance identified as fentanyl, two counts of obstructing identification, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of prostitution, and a seat belt violation. Both women were taken to the Jersey County Jail. Koskela has failed to appear for arraignment in Calhoun County Circuit Court and a warrant is currently out for her arrest. Powers-Crouch was extradited to Missouri on her warrant and no official charges in Calhoun County appear to have been filed according to online court records.

On September 10th, Calhoun deputies followed up with a criminal investigation and executed a search warrant at the same home on Franklin Hill Road. Subsequent to the execution of the warrant, Rose was arrested and charged with two additional counts of soliciting a sexual act and two additional counts of patronizing a prostitute.

Subsequent to Rose’s guilty plea last month, Calhoun County Judge Charles HW Burch sentenced Rose to 8 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, a $1,000 fine, plus fees and court costs. He was also ordered to a facility with drug & alcohol treatment. He was given 13 days credit for time served.