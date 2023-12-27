Batchtown Woman Arrested on Multiple Charges After Domestic Incident and Police Chase

A Calhoun County woman is currently jailed in Pike County after a police chase that occurred earlier this month.

According to a press release from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:20PM on December 16th, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a physical disturbance in progress at a residence on Dogtown Road in Batchtown by West Central Illinois Joint Dispatch.

Deputy Nicholas McCall and Sheriff William Heffington responded to the scene and began an investigation. Upon arrival, both officers were notified that the the suspect had fled in a vehicle. McCall is said to have located the vehicle a short time later, traveling southbound at a high rate of speed on the Illinois River Road. After a brief pursuit, McCall was reported to be able to perform a traffic stop without further incident.

Subsequent to the stop, McCall arrested 21-year old Annabelle M. Hammond of Batchtown for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, three counts of battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing of police, driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, and felony criminal damage to property.

Hammond remains held without bond at the Pike County Jail pending trial.