Baumgartner Sentenced In False Police Report Case

A Carrollton woman who accused a Murrayville man of aggravated stalking and violating an order of protection will be serving time in the Greene County Jail.

41 year old Sarah R. Baumgartner gave an open guilty plea in Greene County Court on Monday for filing a false police report, a Class 4 Felony.

According to charging documents, Baumgartner told Carrollton Police on April 23rd that 48 year old Jason E. Wyatt of Murrayville had threatened her over text message on April 15th, threatened her in person on April 18th & 19th with bodily harm and sexual assault, and on April 19th detained her in a vehicle not allowing her to leave. The two were believed to be in a personal relationship that allegedly ended poorly.

Baumgartner had petitioned and was granted an emergency order of protection against Wyatt on March 19th. A warrant was issued for Wyatt’s arrest in the alleged incidents on April 23rd. Wyatt ended up turning himself into Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies on June 3rd for the case after the Greene County Sheriff’s Department placed a bulletin out for his arrest, believing him to be a threat to the public.

Baumgartner was also charged with wire fraud in the case after she allegedly attempted to bilk rental assistance out of Wyatt’s landlord according to testimony heard in court in early August.

Baumgartner was sentenced to 120 days in the Greene County Jail with credit for 48 days served, 30 months of adult probation, plus fees and court costs. The wire fraud charge was dropped per the plea. A separate possession of methamphetamine charge was dismissed with leave to reinstate.