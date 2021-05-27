Baylis Man Arrested For Alleged Child Porn Possession and Criminal Sexual Abuse

By Benjamin Cox on May 27, 2021 at 3:48pm

Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man on several counts relating to child pornography and alleged criminal sexual abuse.

39 year old Stephen R. Howard of Baylis was arrested today on 14 counts of unlawful possession of Child Pornography and 2 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

According to Sheriff David Greenwood, the arrest stems from a 2-month long criminal investigation regarding photographing and videotaping an under-aged juvenile.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

The case remains under investigation and additional charges are likely.