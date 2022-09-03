Baylis Man Sentenced to 20 Years For Aggravated Sex Abuse, Child Pornography Charges

A Baylis man will spend the next 20 years of his life in an Illinois prison following a guilty plea on 4 charges last month.

On August 15th, Pike County Judge J. Frank McCartney sentenced 41 year old Stephen R. Howard of Baylis to 20 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections following a guilty plea on 3 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one count of child pornography possession. 19 other counts varying from child pornography possession, domestic battery, criminal sexual assault of a juvenile family member, and aggravated criminal sexual abuse were dropped per the plea.

Howard will also serve 3 years of Mandatory Supervised Release, was fined $17,000, plus court costs.

The investigation began in March of 2021 after a complaint of sexual abuse was made by a victim under the age of eighteen. A 19-count information was later filed in Pike County Court, followed by 4 more counts filed at a later date.

The investigation was conducted by Chief Deputy Zack Orr and Deputy Chastity Anderson of the Pike County Sheriff’s Department. Pike County Assistant State’s Attorney Leecia Carnes prosecuted the case.

Pike County State’s Attorney Zack Boren says he appreciates the investigative work and prosecution of the case: “I appreciate the excellent work by Chief Deputy Zack Orr, Deputy Chastity Anderson, and Assistant State’s Attorney Leecia Carnes on this case. My office will continue to work closely with all of our local law enforcement agencies to prosecute sex offenders who endanger children in Pike County.”

Chief Deputy Orr said in a press release his agency will continue to aggressively investigate claims of sexual abuse and child pornography.