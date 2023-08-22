Baylis Man Sentenced to Conditional Discharge For July 2022 Weapons Arrest

A Baylis man arrested by Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies last year on a number of weapons charges has been sentenced.

34-year old Donavan G. Syrcle pleaded guilty to Class 3 felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon due to having no FOID Card today in Pike County Circuit Court.

Syrcle was arrested by Pike County deputies after they executed two court-authorized search warrants at separate locations in Baylis on July 31, 2022. During the execution of the warrants, firearms and firearms ammunition were located and seized.

Syrcle was additionally charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon and/or ammunition by a felon. All three charges were dropped per the open plea agreement in court today.

Syrcle was sentenced to 30 months of conditional discharge and ordered to pay an undisclosed county fine plus fees and court costs. He was given credit for 3 days served in the Pike County Jail.