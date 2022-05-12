Baylis Woman Arrested On Drug Charges

By Benjamin Cox on May 12, 2022 at 3:12pm

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department arrested one woman yesterday on drug charges.

At 8:28 last night, Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies executed a court-authorized search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of West Fourth Street in Baylis.

According to a press release from Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood, subsequent to an investigation, over 50 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine, methamphetamine-related drug paraphernalia, and hypodermic syringes were located and seized.

35 year old Laura J. Syrcle was arrested as a result of the search warrant and has subsequently been charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of hypodermic syringes, and three other outstanding Pike County warrants for drug charges and theft.

Syrcle is currently lodged at the Pike County Jail.