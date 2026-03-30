Baylis Woman Pleads Guilty but Mentally Ill to break in

By Benjamin Cox on March 30, 2026 at 5:28am

A Baylis woman has pleaded guilty but mentally ill to multiple felony charges in Pike County Circuit Court.

28-year-old Madelyn Syrcle entered the plea on Tuesday before Judge J. Frank McCartney. The charges stem from two separate incidents in December of last year.

Court records indicate Syrcle pleaded guilty to a Class 1 felony count of residential burglary and a Class 4 felony count of criminal damage to property for an incident on December 20th. She also pleaded guilty to additional charges from a December 30th incident, including Class 1 felony residential arson, another count of residential burglary, and criminal damage to property through fire or explosion.

Syrcle has remained in custody at the Pike County Jail in Pittsfield since her arrest by Pike County Sheriff’s deputies.

Court records also indicate that two separate emergency orders of protection were filed against her in January and February of this year by two separate people.

Authorities have not released further details about the incidents leading to the charges.

Syrcle is scheduled to return to court for sentencing on May 12th.