BBB-IL Warns of Bogus Cardinals Playoff Tickets

The St. Louis Cardinals are heading to the playoffs once again. Game 1 will be in St. Louis on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Tickets may be hard to come by as Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina are heading towards retirement and Adam Wainwright may be in his last year with the Cardinals.

The Better Business Bureau warns fans looking for tickets that they need to be on alert for scammers that could be selling bogus tickets.

BBB spokesman Don O’Brien told WBGZ most legit sales have gone online or through mobile ticketing, as the scalper outside of the arena is all but a memory: “If you’re going to go to an online marketplace [looking for tickets], you really have got to be careful to make sure that you’re buying legitimate tickets. Of course, there are authorized resellers for the Blues and the Cardinals. You’ve got to be careful if you go to [websites] like Craigslist or if you something on a Facebook Marketplace.”

Tickets purchased for sports and entertainment events are the source of hundreds of BBB complaints by consumers nationwide each year.