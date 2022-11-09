BBB Warns of Fake Package Scam

The Better Business Bureau is warning the public not to fall for a fake package scam this holiday season.

Better Business Bureau officials say as online shopping has become more of a necessity over the last number of years, it opens the opportunity for scammers to take advance of people and get their personal information.

According to the BBB, the scam works when an online shopper receives a call or text from someone claiming to be a mail carrier or a parcel delivery service saying that they were unable to deliver a package to your home.

The caller may sound friendly and professional, making the scam harder to spot. The email messages also look legitimate – containing official logos and using professional language.

Officials say things get suspicious quickly however as the caller will ask you to verify personal information or give them your credit card information to reschedule the delivery.

They say email messages may ask you to click on a tracking link for your mystery package. When you click, you may download malware onto your computer that gives con artists access to any personal information and passwords.

No matter the method of contact, the package doesn’t exist. Sharing your personal information puts you at risk of identity theft.

If you don’t remember ordering anything that needs to be delivered, the caller may try to convince you the package is a gift from a friend or relative.

Officials warn you to be wary of unsolicited communications and that package delivery companies will never contact you by phone or text.

The Better Business Bureau also suggests tracking all packages you order online, never clicking on links in any unsolicited or suspicious-looking email, and no matter what never giving your personal information to strangers.

For more information on this and other scams and how to avoid falling for them, logon to BBB.org/scamtips