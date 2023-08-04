Be Aware Wellness Fair and Back to School Bash Moving to Separate Indoor Locations Due to Weather

A popular downtown event this weekend is moving off the plaza.

The Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce, Jacksonville Memorial Hospital, and Mia Ware Foundation announced this morning the Be Aware Wellness Fair scheduled for tomorrow has been moved to the Morgan County Health Department due to the rain forecast.

The free event will still run from 10 a.m. – Noon at the Health Department’s new facility located at 425 East State Street. Wellness exhibits, health information, screenings, and activities will be available for all ages.

The Morgan County Health Department and SIU School Family Medicine will offer walk-in appointments as well from 10 am. to noon for back-to-school physicals and immunizations. Other local healthcare providers will also provide information for physicals, eye exams, and immunizations at their respective booths.

The event will also feature a drawing for bicycles donated by Jacksonville Memorial Hospital. Baby supply bags and senior care packages will also be available in limited supply.

Free Transportation will still be provided from West Central Mass Transit with pick-ups from Walnut Court at 9:50 am, Lincoln School at 10:10 am, and at Washington School 10:30 am. Return service will also be available throughout the event.

According to the announcement, the Back to School Bash that was scheduled to coincide with the wellness fair tomorrow downtown has been moved to First Christian Church on South Main Street also from 10:00 am to noon.

Organizers remind that the Be Aware Wellness Fair is free and open to the public, and everyone is invited to attend. For more information, call the Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce at 217-245-2174 or check out the Facebook page.