Be Aware Wellness Fair Postponed

The return of the Be Aware Wellness Fair is going to be a little longer than anticipated.

Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Musch announced today that the annual set for this weekend in Community Park is being postponed due to rain in Saturday morning’s forecast.

Musch says the outdoor event is changing venues and will now be held next Saturday in conjunction with the Back to School Bash on Sunday, August 8th from 2 to 4 pm. in Downtown Jacksonville.

She says the Chamber is pleased to be working with First Christian Church to bring both events together next weekend.

The Be Aware Wellness Fair is a totally free event that includes health and wellness exhibits, health screenings, and information featured by Chamber members, along with backpack, baby supply, and senior care pack prizes.

For more information, contact the Chamber at 217-245-2174.