Be Aware Wellness Fair Returns to Community Park Saturday

A free event is being held in Jacksonville this weekend to everyone stay healthy.

The Be Aware Wellness Fair returns to Community Park this Saturday from 8:30 to 10:30 am.

President of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, Lisa Musch says the Chamber is happy to welcome everyone back to the event after being forced to take last year off due to the pandemic.

She says there will be a plethora of free activities at the event that is open to everyone.

“It’s going to be held right outside of the Chamber Office in the park. We have over twenty exhibitors coming to give information about, just a lot of knowledge about health and wellness activities, screenings, just great information on how to keep yourself healthy. Activities for children, for adults, free Big Eli Wheel rides, some free snacks, and then lots of prizes. We’ve got baby supply bags, some backpacks, and some senior care bags for our prizes this year so we are pretty excited about that.”

The Be Aware Wellness Fair is free and open to the public. This year, the Be Aware Wellness Fair is being held in conjunction with Prairieland United Way Color Run, which will precede the Fair.

Musch says the event sponsors are thrilled the event is back in 2021. “Our three sponsors for this event have been doing this for a number of years. We have the Mia Ware Foundation, Passavant Area Hospital, and then the Chamber. Our Health and Wellness and Community Agency Division is running this fair and we are excited to be able to host it again this year.”

Attendees to the Be Aware Wellness Fair are asked to please note that the circle drive in front of the Chamber office will be closed for participant safety from 7:30 a.m. to 11:a.m. on Saturday.

The Chamber asks that all cars enter the Park at the Church Street stoplight and proceed toward the Chamber office for parking.

For more information, call the Jacksonville Area Chamber Office at 217-245-2174.