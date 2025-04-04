Bear Recall

Parents who have shopped at Five Below in the recent past may want to check their child’s bedroom for a potential fire hazard.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall on about 29,000 units of the Room2Room LED Iridescent Bear Lights. The lights measure about 7.5 inches tall and have a USB plug with an on/off switch. The commission says the power switch on the USB cord can overheat and melt, posing fire and burn hazards.

Consumers are told to immediately stop using the lights and either return them to any Five Below store or contact Five Below customer service at 844-452-3569 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday for a full refund. Consumers can receive a refund to the original credit card used for purchase, cash, or store credit when they return the lights to the store where purchased, or a check or store credit from Five Below customer service when they submit a photo of the light with the cord cut. Consumers should then dispose of the light in their household trash. Proof of purchase is not required to receive a full refund.

So far, 28 reports of the USB cord overheating and melting, including six reports of burns to fingers have been turned into the commission. There were also two reports of property damage including burns to a wall and a headboard.

Five Below sold the lights both online and in their stores from September 2024 through February 2025 for about $12.

