Beard Implement Co. in Pittsfield hit by theft

Beard Implement Company in Pittsfield is asking for the public’s help to identify three individuals involved in an alleged theft.

According to a Facebook post from the company, three individuals appear to have taken a Kubota ZD 1211 zero-turn mower from their property overnight between July 21-22. Two other mowers were said to have been taken in the incident.

One individual, which appears to be a white male, has specific tattoos on their back thighs. Another individual is wearing a hoodie with “Clean Cut Lawn Care” on the back. The company is based out of Springfield. Clean Cut stated on their Facebook post that they are aware of the image that’s been posted and are doing an internal review to see if they can identify the potential suspect. The company says they are also cooperating with the Pike County Sheriff’s Department in the investigation.

Anyone has information about this incident or can potentially identify the three individuals involved should contact the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 217-285-5011 or Pike County Crime Stoppers at 217-285-1500.