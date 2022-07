By Benjamin Cox on July 28, 2022 at 12:01pm

The Beardstown 11-12 softball All Stars fell in the quarterfinals at the Little League Region Tournament yesterday to Ohio-Boardman Community 5-1.

Ohio-Boardman advances on to the semifinal round.

The double-elimination tournament give the Beardstown ladies a second chance today to move on. They will play Indiana-Floyds Knob Community Club today at Noon.

Coverage of the game can be found on ESPN+.