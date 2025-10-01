Beardstown Bridge repairs moves to next phase today

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that repairs to the ​ Beardstown Bridge carrying U.S. 67 over the Illinois River will move to the next stage today.

This stage will continue in the same lane and move toward the Schuyler County side of the bridge. ​ Traffic signals will continue to be used to assist with traffic control.

Motorists can expect delays and should consider using the marked detour. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Work continues to advance on the replacement of the Beardstown Bridge. Land acquisition activities required for the new bridge are ongoing and will require additional time to complete. ​

For IDOT District 6 updates, follow them on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict6 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.