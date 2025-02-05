Beardstown Church Attempting To Open Temporary Overnight Shelter

Beardstown may soon have a temporary overnight shelter for the homeless opening.

The Cass County Star Gazette reports a group of local church members has purchased the former Tanner Chiropractic Building, next to the Elks, located at 215 East 2nd Street in Beardstown. The building was purchased by the First United Methodist Church of Beardstown, and the shelter will be named Matthew 25.

Some remodeling will expand some of the building’s rooms as well as an additional second full bathroom on the west side of the building will be added.

The Beardstown church purchased the property in December 2024. The church will maintain ownership of the building. A 501(c)3 foundation is being established to organize and operate the new shelter, which will have a board of directors and staff to run the shelter’s operations. ‘

Individuals or groups wanting to be involved with the shelter can contact the office at Beardstown First United Methodist Church at 217-323-1257. Although the immediate need is for paint, polish and remodeling; there is a need for furniture items such as single bed frames (no mattresses), night stands, usable living room furniture, etc. If you’re planning to discard any of these useful items, please consider donating to the shelter.