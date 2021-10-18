Beardstown Church Loses Pastor

A Beardstown Church lost its pastor last week. St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beardstown’s Reverend Brian Homann died on Thursday at his residence. He was 30 years old. The reverend gave his final sermon on Sunday, October 10th. Homann was just installed as the new minister at the church in July. A cause of death for Homann has not been released.

According to a post on Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville’s Facebook page, Pastor Andrew Dierks will temporarily be serving as interim pastor until St. John’s can fill the vacancy. Dierks’ appointment is expected to be made Wednesday evening at St. John’s members’ meeting.

According to the Cass County Health Department, there is no confirmed COVID-19 cases connected to the church, and the church does not currently meet the definition of an outbreak. Administrator Teresa Armstrong said via email though that the Health Department is working in collaboration with the church, and they have notified those who are potentially close contacts to monitor for symptoms and encouraged testing.

A candlelight prayer service was held at the Homann home in Beardstown yesterday evening.

Funeral services for Homann are 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 22nd at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church near Dorans, with burial to follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery in Mattoon. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 24th at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beardstown.