By Benjamin Cox on June 13, 2022 at 1:26pm

Beardstown City Hall will have new hours of operation beginning next month.

Business hours will be 8:30AM to 4:30PM on weekdays. It will shorten the current hours of 8AM-5PM.

Beardstown City Hall is located at 105 West 3rd Street. For more information call 217-323-3110.