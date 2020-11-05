Beardstown CSD #15 Sets In-Person Return For November 30

The Beardstown School District is hoping to return to full in-person learning by the end of the month. In a board meeting last Wednesday, the school district approved a plan that would return the district to in-person learning on November 30th. Students had been given the option at the beginning of the semester to choose full remote or to return to in-person learning.

The plan would put students in grades Kindergarten through 6th Grade back in classrooms 4 days a week. High school and junior high students would operate on an A-B block schedule through the end of the semester. The entire district would then return to a four-day per week schedule on January 5th after classes resume after the semester break.

According to the Cass Star-Gazette, the different approaches were used because of the differing needs between the schools. The Beardstown School Board had originally hoped to return to in-person learning on Monday, November 16th but some of the schools in the district said they need more time to make extra preparations to be in accordance with COVID-19 guidance.

Beardstown had to shut down in-person learning in early September, and like many districts in the state has struggled to find substitutes for staff. The full return to in-person learning plan can be found at this link.