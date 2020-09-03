Beardstown Delays Return To In-Person Learning Due to Positive COVID Cases

The Beardstown School District’s return to in-person learning has been delayed due to positive tests. In communication with Superintendent Ron Gilbert this afternoon, Gilbert has said that 3 Beardstown School District employees have tested positive for COVID-19. These employees have also come in contact with other employees and students. The Cass County Health Department has been in contact with the affected individuals.

The school district has worked with the Cass County Health Department to identify and administer all quarantine protocols. Gilbert’s communication says all parties who have come into contact with the employees through school activities have been notified and informed that they are restricted from all district activities for a period of 14 days from the time of initial contact with the employee or until a negative COVID-19 test result can be obtained through testing.

The school district has decided to postpone the return to in-person learning to Monday, September 14th as a result of the positive tests. The district says if you have any further questions or concerns to contact the District Office at 217-323-3099.