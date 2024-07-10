Beardstown DMV Being Temporarily Moved Due to Renovations

The Illinois Secretary of State has temporarily relocated the DMV in Beardstown due to renovations.

The DMV facility located at 103 West 15th Street will be temporarily relocated to St. Alexius Catholic Church, located at 215 West 5th Street starting on Saturday and running until Sunday, July 21st.

The Secretary of State’s Office is renovating the Beardstown facility to become a more efficient, one-stop-shop location, where residents will be able to receive services at one counter. The grand re-opening of the 15th Street facility will take place at 8:30 a.m., Monday, July 22nd.

For more information, call 1-800-252-8980 or you can access services online at ilsos.gov.