Beardstown Fire Department Prevents Bigger Disaster In Garage Fire

By Benjamin Cox on June 11, 2022 at 7:54am

The Beardstown Fire Department kept a fire from turning into a bigger one Thursday evening.

According to a Facebook post, shortly after 5PM Thursday, the Beardstown Fire Department was called for a garage fire in the 800 block of East 15th Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the garage full involved and starting to catch the back porch of a nearby house on fire as well.

According to the post, firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames and perform overhaul operations. The garage appears to be a complete lost. Estimates of damage to the home have not been released.

The Beardstown Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Beardstown Ambulance, Beardstown Police Department, the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, Ameren-Illinois, and the American Red Cross.