Beardstown Fire Department Prevents Large Structure Fire After AC Unit Burns

The Beardstown Fire Department says they kept a bad situation from turning much worse last night.

According to a Facebook report, at approximately 8:45PM, the Beardstown Fire Department was called to a residence in the 900 block of Jackson Street in Beardstown for a fire outside of a home by a central air conditioner unit.

The report says the cause of the fire was determined to be an overloaded electrical circuit that did not trip an interior breaker.

Fire was contained to the AC Unit and portions to the home’s exterior and crawl space. No projected estimate of damages was listed.

The post says that quick actions by firefighters likely kept this incident from turning into a full structure fire. No further information is currently available.