Beardstown Fire Department Puts Out Attic Fire, Family Displaced

The Beardstown Fire Department was able to save most of a two-story home today after an attic fire.

At approximately 1:45PM the Beardstown Fire Department was dispatched to a residence in the 1400 block of Edwards Street. The caller said that they could smell smoke coming from the attic area, but not see anything.

When Firefighters arrived within 2 minutes of the call, there was visible smoke and flames coming from the back of the residence.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames and mitigated any further damage to the property despite frigid temperatures. Firefighters remained on scene for about an hour for mop up.

According to the Beardstown Fire Department’s Facebook Page, Beardstown Ambulance was on scene as well as Arenzville Fire were called for mutual aid coverage.

The local chapter of the Red Cross was notified for assistance for the displaced residents of the home.