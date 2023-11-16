Beardstown Fire Officials Investigating Evergreen Acres Fire

The Beardstown Volunteer Fire Department is investigating a residential fire that occurred this past Friday.

According to the Cass County Star Gazette, the Beardstown and Arenzville Fire Departments responded to a structure fire on Shady Oak Lane at 7AM on Friday. The home is located in the Evergreen Acres subdivision, about 1 mile east of Beardstown just off Illinois Route 125.

According to the report, the fire started in a small shed next to the residence which then spread into the home.

Firefighters were on scene until 10:45AM. The cause of the fire is undetermined according to Beardstown Fire officials. The residence was a total loss. Two occupants were at home at the time of the fire.

There were no injuries reported.