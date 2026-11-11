Beardstown Firefighters Awarded for heroic actions during apartment fire

By Benjamin Cox on November 11, 2026 at 9:25am

Two Beardstown firefighters have been recognized for their heroic actions during a September apartment building fire.

According to the Cass County Star Gazette, Beardstown Fire Chief Chris Baer presented firefighters Trenton Scoggins and Collin Beddingfield with certificates and medals during the October 27th Beardstown City Council meeting.

Collin Beddingfield

Trenton Scoggins

The two firefighters, with assistance from Beardstown Police officers, rescued five people trapped on the third floor of the Beard School Apartments during an early morning fire on September 21st.

Firefighters arrived at the three-story apartment building shortly after midnight to find residents hanging from third-floor windows. Crews quickly deployed ground ladders to bring them to safety.

The fire displaced approximately 20 residents and caused significant structural damage. No injuries were reported.

Baer told the council that without the firefighters’ quick actions, the incident could have been far more tragic. He thanked both men for stepping up to serve their community.