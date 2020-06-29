Beardstown, Franklin, Grafton & Jerseyville Still Hosting 4th of July Fireworks

West Central Illinois residents still have a few options to enjoy fireworks displays for the Fourth of July. Grafton and Jerseyville to the south have said they will continue forward with their fireworks displays this year. Beardstown and the Village of Franklin will also be ready to launch.

Darren Seymour says people will have to go outside of town to catch an up close view. “We have a fireworks show the night of the 4th of July at 9 or 9:30. We will be on Schoolhouse Road, which is north of Franklin. That will be the shooting site. No parking will be allowed on Schoolhouse Road, but people are more than welcome to park on the Franklin-Alexander blacktop, the Loami Road, Kenny Road, Dodsworth Road to view the show from there. I would guess if you are within a mile or two, you should see the show if you’re that close to Schoolhouse Road.”

Seymour says that emergency personnel and Franklin Lions Club members will be directing traffic and maintaining public safety while people attempt to find a spot to park along the roads near the display. “For the most part, it’s going to be pull over and park. Just do the best that you can. The Franklin Fire Department will be on scene, as will the Alexander Fire Department. Waverly EMS will be bringing in an ambulance. There will be a police presence, and there will be Lion’s Club members where roads are closed to direct you a different way. The Loami Road will be one way going east, from Adams Lane to the Franklin-Alexander Blacktop, and the Kenny Road will be one way going west from the Franklin-Alexander Blacktop onto Dodsworth Road. That’s just to give our fire department personnel easy access to leave should there be an emergency within their district.”

Seymour says people shouldn’t arrive to the area prior to 7PM to begin picking out a parking spot. Seymour says the display will last approximately 40 minutes.

Beardstown has not released final details yet. Residents are still expecting the show on the 4th of July. However, the Beardstown Chamber of Commerce says that Roy Roberts Park will be closed to entry due to social distancing, but residents should be able to see the display in town. WLDS News has placed a call with the Beardstown Elks Lodge #1007 to receive final details and an update will be posted once it is available.

Grafton’s firework’s display is scheduled at dusk on Thursday, July 2nd on the riverfront. The Jerseyville display will take place at dark on July 4th at the Jersey County Fairgrounds north of town. Visitors to the fairgrounds are asked to stay in their vehicles or sit in chairs in close proximity to their vehicle to watch the display to maintaining social distancing guidelines.