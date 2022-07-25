Beardstown Hardee’s Biscuit Maker Competes in Regional Biscuit Baking Competition

By Benjamin Cox on July 25, 2022 at 11:13am

Beardstown’s Hardee’s was recently represented in a special competition in Springfield.

The State Journal Register reports that 29 year old Sharia “Shae” Medina, the Beardstown Hardee’s official biscuit maker, recently competed at the regional Hardee’s Biscuit Baker Competition in Springfield.

Medina squared off last week against competitors from Illinois, Iowa, and Indiana in the contest in hopes of competing for the national title in Franklin, Tennessee (where the company is base) and the chance at a $10,000 grand prize.

Contestants had a set time to make a pan of biscuits judged on appearance, weight, diameter, height, texture, taste and color. Judges also factored in bakers’ appearance, knowledge of the biscuit procedure and how they set up their biscuit station.

Medina scored just below the cut for the national championship in 6th place.