Beardstown Home Burns In Early Morning Fire on Monday

One home burned early yesterday in the City of Beardstown.

According to a report from the Beardstown Fire Department, emergency dispatch received a report of a structure fire in the 1200 block of Adams Street just after 1:30AM Monday. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the basement and 1st floor windows.

An aggressive attack was made stopping the spread of fire. There was heavy smoke damage throughout the home, with heavy fire damage contained to the basement and portions of the first floor. Origin of the fire was in the basement, but the cause is unknown at this time and remains under investigation. The home owners were alerted by working smoke detectors as well as a neighbor whom had just gotten home from work. The neighbor also called 9-1-1.

Mutual aid assistance was provided by Rushville Fire and Arenzville Fire. Other agencies on scene were Beardstown Ambulance, Beardstown Police, Cass County Sheriffs Deputies, Ameren Illinois, and American Red Cross was notified. All agencies cleared the scene at approximately 4:30AM yesterday.